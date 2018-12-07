The following is from the Louisiana State Police's report on a crash that occurred on LA Highway 113.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on December 6, 2018, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 113 near Kingrey Road in Beauregard Parish. The initial investigation revealed 53-year-old Carwin V. Ebert was traveling north on LA Hwy 113 in a 2010 Toyota Corolla when, for reasons still under investigation, he drove into the rear of a northbound 2008 Mack dump truck driven by 67-year-old Bill Lee Rankin of DeRidder.

Ebert was not wearing his seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Rankin was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained from the drivers and have been submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana state law requires vehicle occupants to be properly restrained in all seating positions, day or night. Statistics show the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained but the decision not to wear a seat belt can have deadly consequences. Motorists are encouraged to make the smart choice and to always wear a seat belt.

Troop D has investigated 27 fatal crashes resulting in 27 deaths in 2018.