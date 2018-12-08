MERRYVILLE – Merryville played its best game of the season, hitting shots and playing good defense.

Unfortunately, it was against Class 5A Sam Houston, which defeated the Panthers 74-49 Friday night at its home tournament.

"I thought we played a lot better tonight than we did last night," Merryville head coach Maurice Black said. "We controlled the ball a lot better and played better team defense. It was just some things that we could not handle. They have a good ball club, but we gave a good effort tonight."

The speed, athleticism and skill of the Broncos caused matchup issues for the Panthers, with multiple players over 6-foot-4 on the roster.

"The main thing is to stay in the fight, keep hustling and play good defense," Black said. "We have to hit our shots and make more free throws. We missed too many free throws tonight. I felt like we ran a good offense and stayed under control."

Sam Houston took a 10-point lead with 2:20 left in the first quarter and ended the period on a 11-1 run to take a 28-10 advantage at the end of the quarter.

The Broncos went on a 10-0 run midway through the second, capped off with a dunk by forward Ed Manuel, to go up 40-17.

In the third quarter, Merryville cut into the lead and made it 52-40 after a 3-pointer by James Reeves near the end of the period.

However, the Sam Houston offense continued to knock down shots to pull away for the win in the fourth quarter.

The Broncos hit 10 3-pointers, and Manuel led Sam Houston with 21 points.

Reeves led Merryville with 18 points, and Kole Royer added 11. Ross Cournoyer joined them in double figures with 10.

The loss puts the Panthers at 0-7 on the season, but Black sees his team coming around.

"I have two returning starters from last year," he said. "The rest of them are guys that came in from last year, and I have two that have never played before in their life. They have made a lot of progress.

"I have at least three guys that haven't gotten into the flow of the game. I think once they get that football out of them, they'll be a lot better. With the games that we're playing now, we should be ready when districts comes around."