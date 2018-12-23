Late Saturday night, a single vehicle crash killed a man from Olla, LA and injured a person from Columbia, LA.

Troopers responded to the crash around 11:50 p.m., which occurred on LA Hwy 127 at Loop Road. The crash involved a 2008 Harley Davidson, driven by Russell Reeder (W/M 60 yoa). The Harley was southbound on LA Hwy 127 when a deer entered the roadway. Reeder was unable to avoid the deer and collided with it.

Reeder and his passenger, identified as Kisha T. Rockett (51 yoa), were ejected from the Harley as a result of the collision. Both were wearing helmets. Reeder was pronounced dead. Rockett received moderate injuries and was transported to Rapides Regional Trauma Center for treatment.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Although not all crashes are survivable, properly utilizing safety equipment, like approved motorcycle helmets and seat belts, decreases your risk of serious injury or death.

Motorcycle awareness license plates are available through the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles. Please visit their website atwww.expresslane.org for more information. Funds generated from the purchase of the plates will be used by the Motorcycle Awareness Campaign to increase awareness and promote/support training and education efforts for motorcyclists.

In 2018, Troop E has investigated 47 fatal crashes resulting in 51 deaths.