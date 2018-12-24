Leesville defensive end Nick Greene's exceptional year on the gridiron for the Wampus Cats is allowing him to show off his skill on a higher level.

The senior will play in the Offense-Defense All-American Senior Showcase Bowl in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Dec. 29 after previously attending Offense-Defense camps.

"At camp, the first few days I was there, I tried my hardest," Greene said. "Then I got hurt the next day, so I went home, but I still got sent an invite. I'm very excited to go to Florida and play there."

Greene was a first-team all-district selection this season for the 13-1 Wampus Cats after posting four sacks, 46 tackles and seven tackles for loss and hopes he can keep improving to get a college look.

"I'm just going to try and play my best," Greene said. "Hopefully, I can get coaches to know my name and stuff.

"Playing those rounds in the playoffs really made me better. I got better in the district games, too."

The Offense-Defense Senior Bowl is a weeklong showcase that leads to the game on Dec. 29. The organization ranks player by classification, and Greene was also a highly ranked fullback at the camp.

"Nick was actually a better fullback than defensive end," Nick's father Nathaniel Greene said. "Against top players across the country, he was ranked No. 11 out of thousands of kids."

Previous participants in the game are Cam Newton, Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley, Miles Jack and Joe Haden.

"It makes me feel really proud because I know the work he put in, even when he was in junior high and early elementary," Nathaniel Greene said. "He used to just run in the backyard. He used to jump over walls and is an athlete. I knew that hard work he has put in would pay off. The Offense-Defense Bowl committee had really looked at him on and off the field and said he was a well-rounded player. I think a lot it comes from his self-determination he has."

Greene has aspirations off the field, as well, once his football days are over.

"I would like to be a mechanic, engineer or police officer," Greene said. "I've liked working on cars since I was younger with my dad. I like to take the parts apart and put it back together."