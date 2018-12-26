Several children of Leesville attended the 8th annual bike give away held by the American Legion Post 510. Post Commander Otis Baskerville and other members were on hand to present each of the 30 children with their new bike, just in time for Christmas.

Post member Robert Waller said that this year donations were received from the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Department, ThriftWay Pharmacy, Edge Barbershop, Rev. Lewis Smith, Teriyaki Wok, Henry Tire & Wheel, American Legion Post 387 and other post members.

"We hold this event each year to give to the children of our community," Baskerville said when asked why they hold the event. Baskerville explained that this year was a smaller than normal event. In the past, they have given 60-70 bikes out. "This year was slow for us and donations from the community dropped off so our members stepped up to make sure we can give the children these bikes," Baskerville said.

In addition to the bike, children also received a gift bag.