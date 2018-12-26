"I started in a completely different area as my field of work, corporate America," Naquin said. "I realized though, that I wanted to give back to people."

Native of Louisiana and married to Jeff Naquin for fifty years, Judy Naquin is the first recipient for the new Who's Who of Ascension.

Publisher of the new Who's Who magazine Sherri Cambre chose Naquin to be the first recipient after she was nominated by individuals within the community.

Naquin has been involved with senior living communities for the last twenty years. She has an experience in managing independent living communities, as well as new senior communities, like Francois Bend. She is fueled by exceeding the expectations of residents while creating a fun environment.

Who's Who of Ascension recognizes people in professional settings and allows them the opportunity to tell the community about themselves. In sharing this information, they hope it will create more personal connections with residents in Ascension.



"I started in a completely different area as my field of work, corporate America," Naquin said. "I realized though, that I wanted to give back to people. So I started looking into this type of business. It is definitely a field of work that you leave everyday knowing that you gave back to a lot of people. It is the most rewarding job I have had in my whole life."

Naquin looks at running Francios as well as living there, as a privilege. She takes pride in caring for the families and parents that live there, because she is trusted by many outside individuals to do so.

Amongst the busy atmosphere Naquin said, "When you have a great staff, you're able to entrust others to run things properly while you're away. I live on the beach, and the staff will rotate weekends, so when I'm not working I will be at the beach. This is how I take time for myself, and it allows me to continually give one-hundred percent of myself to doing this business."

She is always thinking of new ideas, too, the bring the community together. For example, Naquin is looking into getting a master gardening group to come into the senior living community and start building gardens residents can enjoy. They're also looking at starting a bean bag baseball team, because, "You never grow out of being competitive."

"I was excited to hear that I was a recipient of Who's Who," she said. "It came as a surprise to me, because I hadn't known about it before. It's a nice nomination to receive, but it's even nicer to see how many of the residents at Francois are excited to see me receive the nomination."

