Congressman Garret Graves (Baton Rouge, LA) raised the stakes of Tuesday’s Fiesta Bowl, making a friendly wager with Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy (Orlando, FL) over the outcome of the New Year’s Day college football contest between the LSU Tigers and the University of Central Florida Knights.

Murphy represents Florida’s seventh congressional district—home to 8th-ranked UCF—while Graves represents Louisiana’s sixth congressional district—home to 11th-ranked LSU.

What’s on the line? The losing Member will go for a jog around the U.S. Capitol wearing the winning team’s jersey for all to see.

“I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to see [Rep. Murphy] run again,” Graves remarked, recalling that they both ran in the annual Army Ten-Miler earlier this year in Washington, D.C. Click here to watch a short video of the two representatives discussing the wager.

Kickoff for the 2019 Fiesta Bowl is scheduled for 12:00 pm CST New Year’s Day in Glendale, Arizona.

Contributed by Congressman Garret Graves