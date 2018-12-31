The Bastrop Police Department has arrested three suspects for the murder of Shawanda Robinson.

On Tuesday, December 25, at 3:30 a.m., Robinson was shot once in the chest in the parking lot of Eden Apartments. Police say a small caliber weapon was used. She passed away soon after due to her injuries.

At this time three arrests have been made in connection to the murder.

Tiffany Coleman, Anthony Walker, and Markeice Ethridge have been arrested and charged with second degree murder and conspiracy.

According to the police the investigation is ongoing at this time and more arrests may be made.