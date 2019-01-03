The volleyball season may be long gone, but the postseason accolades have not run dry just yet. With the all-district teams already in the rearview mirror, the Baton Rouge area All-Metro squads have now been released.



Predictably, many parish players found their way onto the teams. There were 10 to be exact.

When it came to the Division I & II squad, all three parish high-schools were equally represented. They each fielded three players.

However, the team's top honors were earned by Dutchtown.

The Lady Griffins had the most successful season in their program's history in 2018.

They won 36 matches and claimed a share of the district championship for a second straight year. It was the first time they ever pulled that off.

Once in the postseason, they reached the state tournament for the first time since 2010. There, they punched their ticket to the state semifinals for the first time in school history.

On the heels of these tremendous accomplishments, longtime head coach Patrick Ricks was named the Baton Rouge area's Coach of the Year. Ricks was also named the District 4 Coach of the year.

Junior Zoe Wooten was named the area's Outstanding Player. Wooten piled up 442 kills, 131 digs, 121 blocks and 57 aces throughout the season. She was also the District 4 MVP.

Teammate India Bennett also made the All-Metro first team. The sophomore had 297 kills and 152 blocks in 2018.

Senior Lauren Launey was an honorable-mention selection.

St. Amant was the team Dutchtown shared the District 4 title with in 2018. The Lady Gators went 23-19 overall for the season.

Along the way, St. Amant reached the state tournament for a ninth straight season.

Leading the charge for the Lady Gators for much of the year was sophomore Gracie Duplechein. She was a first-team All-Metro selection as she collected 482 assists and 301 kills.

Joining her on the first team was senior Kristen Savoy. Savoy had 478 digs in 2018, and was named the District 4 Defensive Player of the Year.

Senior Megan Benoit was an honorable-mention selection.

East Ascension had another very successful season. They finished the regular season with a 25-15 record, were runners-up in the district and reached the postseason.

Again, they were spearheaded by senior Diamond Jones. For a second straight season, Jones was named the District 4 Offensive Player of the Year.

She earned first-team All-Metro honors in 2018, as she produced 469 kills, 142 digs and 52 aces.

Teammate Truli Joseph joined her on the first team. The junior had 437 kills and 210 digs this season.

Fellow junior Londyn Brown was named an honorable-mention selection.

There was one Ascension Parish standout that made the Division III, IV & V team. That player came from Ascension Catholic.

The Lady Bulldogs had an extremely productive season as they took home another district championship. They went undefeated in that run to the title.

They went on to reach the second round of the playoffs.

Their headliner during the season was junior Catherine Rome. Rome piled up 261 assists, 260 kills and 203 digs. This netted her the District 3 MVP.

And now, she has been named to the All-Metro first team.