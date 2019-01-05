The United States Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy selected Louisiana as a grant recipient through the Employment First State Leadership Mentoring Program.

The Provider Visionary Opportunities to Increase Competitive Employment (VOICE) grant provides the Office of Behavioral Health with 100 hours of training and technical assistance needed to help people in the target population with serious mental illness find meaningful jobs.

“Louisiana has made great strides toward improvements to disability employment policy,” said Karen Stubbs, assistant secretary of the Office of Behavioral Health.

“With this grant, we will be able to build on that progress in order to identify and overcome barriers faced by individuals with serious mental illness through partnership with the Louisiana Rehabilitation Services system, Office of the Governor, Louisiana Workforce Commission and others, helping them to find gainful employment.”

Other steps Louisiana has taken include the Department of Health’s agreement with the federal Department of Justice to help ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities, as well as completion of the Employment First State Leadership Mentoring Program through the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy.