The following is the weekly call list from the Leesville Police Department between January 01, 2019 - January 03, 2019.

LEESVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Signal Description

Signal

Total

AGENCY ASSIST

AGA

1

ANIMAL CALL

102

2

CHECK AREA

CKAR

2

COMPLAINT

21

1

DISTURBANCE

103D

8

DMG TO PROP/VANDALIS

56

1

DOMESTIC ABUSE

103DV

1

ESCORT

21E

2

FALSE ALARM

62FA

7

FIREWORKS

94F

2

HARASSMENT

59H

1

MENTAL

103M

2

OWI

98

1

PARKING LOT ACC

20PKL

1

RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY

62R

1

SHOPLIFTING

67S

1

SIMPLE RAPE

43

1

SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTA

107C

1

SUSPICIOUS PERSON

107

2

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE

107V

1

THREATS

THREAT

1

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

20

1

TRAFFIC COMPLAINT

18

3

WARRANT

WAR

1

WELFARE CONCERN

WELF

7

Incident Total:

52