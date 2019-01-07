Louisiana has the 6th highest incidence and 7th highest death (mortality) rate of cervical cancer in the U.S.

Each year more than 12,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with cervical cancer. Two screening tests (Pap test and Human papillomavirus (HPV) test) can help prevent cervical cancer or find it early.

According to the Louisiana Breast & Cervical Health Program, Louisiana has the 6th highest incidence and 7th highest death (mortality) rate of cervical cancer in the U.S. Cervical cancer is an equal-opportunity killer, with Louisiana white women and black women having higher cervical cancer incidence and death rates than the rest of the country.

In 2017, more than 3.8 million HRSA-funded health center patients were screened for cervical cancer. Learn more about best practices for screening and preventing cervical cancer in these resources:

Contributed by the Louisiana Primary Care Association