Numerous studies estimate that as many as one in five children have difficulties learning to read. Public education doesn’t typically start until ages 5-6. Before then, you are your child’s first education provider. 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is a simple and fun way to help your little one develop early literacy skills. By reading to your children, you are helping them gain the confidence necessary to become strong readers.

The idea is simple. The goal is to read 1,000 books to your little one before Kindergarten. Yes! You can repeat books. It sounds like a lot, but you can do it! If you read just one book a night, you will have read 1,095 books in just three years! Register at any Ascension Parish Library location or online at https://myAPL.beanstack.org. You can track your reading online or pick up a print copy of a reading log when you register at the library. Sign up today, and you will receive a free storybook to get you started. Then, earn fun prizes along the way!

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is open to children ages 0-5. This program begins in January 2019, but is an ongoing program. Sign up whenever you’re ready. There’s no rush to finish. The deadline is your little one’s start date for Kindergarten. For more information on this program, please contact the Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville at 473-8052, in Gonzales at 647-3955, in Galvez at 622-3339, or in Dutchtown at 673-8699.

1000 Books Before Kindergarten is a registered trademark of the 1000 Books Foundation, used with permission. For more information on 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, visit their website at https://1000booksbeforekindergarten.org.

Contributed by the Ascension Parish Library