The Beauregard Parish Police Jury held its first meeting and established it’s new officers for the year. S.E. “Teddy” Welch was appointed by the Beauregard Parish Police Jury to once again serve as its President.

A motion was made during the meeting to retain the same officers and was seconded. During the meeting, Welch expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve the BPPJ as President once again.

Prior to adjourning the meeting, Welch said “I appreciate everyone’s vote of trust and confidence. I will do my best to serve you all with the best of my ability.”

A Sugartown native, Welch has served the Police Jury for many years. Prior to joining the Beauregard Parish Police Jury, he was a teacher and principal in the Beauregard Parish School system.

He is also a board member for the Association of Louisiana Electric Cooperatives and a member of the Louisiana and Beauregard Parish Cattleman's Association.

The Beauregard Parish Police Jury holds their regular meeting on the second Tuesday of every month at the Police Jury office building at 201 W. 2nd Street in DeRidder at 6 p.m.

Committee meetings are held earlier that day, and planning meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month. All of these meetings are open to the public.