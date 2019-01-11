Bastrop's current post office is a complete remodeling of the original, and the original was dedicated this week in 1936

Bastrop's first post office was established on July 27, 1837. The original post office, which was remodeled into the current version was completed in 1935.

The cornerstone was laid May 30, 1935. The Grand Lodge Masons led the cornerstone laying ceremony and various speakers took part.

Several items were placed in the cornerstone including a May 25 issue of the Morehouse Enterprise, a list of city and parish officials and post office employees, a list of the officers of the Grand Lodge who took part in the ceremony, a 1935 V.F.W. Membership card, a 1935 American Legion membership card, a list of the Pot Pourri Book Club members, and a program of the 1935 session Grand Chapter of the Eastern Star.

On Saturday, January 11, the post office was dedicated in a grand ceremony. Several people spoke including Mayor R. J. Ludlum and Henry G. Norris, personal secretary of Congressman Riley Wilson. Music was provided by the Neville band.

The speakers praised the new post office and noted it was a nice addition to the city.

An Open House was held following the ceremony, and attendees were able to tour the post office with guides provided by then postmaster J. D. McBride.

The post office underwent extensive renovation in the 1960s, but it still includes the old cornerstone.

The remaining vestiges of the old post office are a testament to the pride and hard work of the community of Bastrop throughout it's history.