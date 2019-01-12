The Village of Simpson held their January meeting on Thursday where Alderperson Lisa Thompson offered her resignation from the Village Council following her swearing into the Vernon Parish School Board.

To fill her seat the council approved the appointment of Devin Averitt as Interim Alderperson to serve until a new Alderperson is elected at a special primary election on October 12. 2019 followed by a special general election on November 16, 2019. Qualifying dates for these elections is set for August 6-8, 2019.

Other business addressed by the council was a motion to authorize Mayor Standifer to explore all avenues to find a water service vehicle replacement. Alderperson Neil Standifer made the motion to approve, seconded by Alderperson Heather Parker.

A motion to accept a security surveillance system for the well yard and City Hall was presented by Simpson Police Chief Dale Strauser.

After the presentation and a short discussion, it was decided that a professionally installed system was preferred and Chief Strauser agreed to pursue that route. Alderperson Parker made the motion to approve, seconded by Alderperson Standifer.

The council introduced Ordinance No. 1 of 2019, Increase Village Clerk & Utility Administrator pay rate to $16.50 per hour.

A public hearing to address this ordinance will be held before the regular meeting next month.

The council also approved a motion to send the Monthly Road Resolution 9526 to the Vernon Parish Police Jury requesting yet again for service and maintenance to be performed on ditches that need to be dug out on Dogwood Lane Shadywood, Forest, Oak Street, Magnolia, Chipper Lane, Misty Lane, Kountry Road, Welcome Home Cemetery Road and Buck Run Road.

Road name signs still need to be attached to the top of stop signs and some stop signs need to be raised to their proper heights.

Mowing and bush hogging on all roadways, roadsides and lanes within the Village limits is urgently needed to reduce low visibility hazards. Road grading is specifically requested for Misty Road, Odie Jackson Road, Forest Drive, Buck Run Road, Magnolia Drive, Chipper Lane, G. Parker Lane, Quail Creek Road, Netherland Road and Kountry Lane.

Additional issues that were raised by citizens who attended the meeting was that debris and washouts from the most recent rain are causing flooding across several roadways and ditches that need attention.

Residents are encouraged to call all of the Police Jury members to request action.

The next Village Council meeting will be held on Monday, February 4, 2019. A Public Hearing will be held at 6:00 p.m. followed by the Regular meeting at 6:15 p.m.