ROSEPINE – Rosepine senior Trinity Walker signed her National Letter of Intent in front her family and friends Friday afternoon to run at the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Walker will do track and cross country in the fall when she moves down to Monroe.

"It's very exciting," she said. "My team has been very supportive of me.

"It was the best fit for me. The coach was very nice, and they were very welcoming. I met the team, and they were very welcoming, too."

She will do long distance running for track, although she does not know exactly what events she will run.

"(The coach) said it depends where I'm located," Walker said. "I want to try the steeplechase.

"They are going to give me a workout for the summer, so when I get there, I'll be ready."

Walker finished in 16th place at the state cross country meet in 2017 and was part of the 4x400 relay team that finished in sixth place at state last year.

"I want to try my best and see what I can do at a different level," she said.

Track and cross country are full of numbers, which is perfect for Walker as she pursues a degree in accounting.