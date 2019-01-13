The following arrest report comes from the Leesville Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jackie Chelf, Age: 55
Booked: 1/7/2019
Resisting an OfficerBond: $1,000.00
Possession of MarijuanaBond: $2,500.00
Prohibited Acts-Drug ParaphernaliaBond: $1,000.00
Nicholas T. Gill, Age: 32
Booked: 1/10/2019
Contempt of Court Probation ViolationBond: Denied
Julia Marie Low, Age: 43
Booked: 1/6/2019
Prohibited Acts-Drug ParaphernaliaBond: $1,561.00
Obstruction of Justice-Destruction/DamageBond: $2,500.00
Possession of MarijuanaBond: $1,561.00
Possession of CDS-Schedule IIBond: $3,500.00
Illegal Use of CDS in Presence of Person Under 17yoaBond: $3,500.00
Angela R. Martinez, Age: 45
Booked: 1/6/2019
Prohibited Acts-Drug ParaphernaliaBond: $1,561.00
Obstruction of Justice-Destruction/DamageBond: $2,500.00
Possession of CDS-Schedule IIBond: $3,500.00
Illegal Use of CDS in Presence of Person Under 17yoaBond: $3,500.00
James Curtis Martinez, Age: 48
Booked: 1/6/2019
Prohibited Acts-Drug ParaphernaliaBond: $1,561.00
Obstruction of Justice-Destruction/DamageBond: $2,500.00
Possession of CDS-Schedule IBond: $1,561.00
Possession of CDS-Schedule IIBond: $3,500.00
Illegal Use of CDS in Presence of Person Under 17yoaBond: $3,500.00
Possession of CDS-Schedule IIBond: $3,500.00
Possession of CDS-Schedule IVBond: $3,000.00
Sale/Distrib/Possession of Legend Drug w/o PrescriptionBond: $3,000.00
Turning Movements and Required SignalsBond: $635.00
Driving Under SuspensionBond: $1,335.00
Brandon Wayne McDonlad, Age: 36
Booked: 1/7/2019
Domestic Abuse Battery
Ashley Joanna Nix, Age: 34
Booked: 1/7/2019
Prohibited Acts-Drug ParaphernaliaBond: $1,500.00
Schedule II-Manuf/Distrib/Possess with IntentBond: $15,000.00
Joshua Dewayne Phillips, Age: 28
Booked: 1/5/2019
Criminal Trespass-ImmovableBond: $1,000.00
Obstruction of Court OrdersBond: $1,000.00
Brian Lee Rains, Age: 30
Booked: 1/10/2019
Contempt of Court FTA-ArraignmentBond: $5,000.00
Sawyer David Settlemire, Age: 24
Booked: 1/9/2019
Theft by ShopliftingBond: $1,500.00
Jakeen Mason Shepard, Age: 27
Booked: 1/7/2019
Possession of MarijuanaBond: $2,500.00
Samuel Lee Tate Jr., Age: 40
Booked: 1/7/2019
Tail LampsBond: $750.00
Driving Under SuspensionBond: $1,500.00
Possession of MarijuanaBond: $1,561.00
Schedule II-Manuf/Distrib/Possess with IntentBond: $15,000.00
Prohibited Acts-Drug ParaphernaliaBond: $1,561.00
Contempt of Court Probation ViolationBond: Denied
Nathaniel Charles Townsend, Age: 32
Booked: 1/4/2019
License Plate Light Must Be WhiteBond: $500.00
Jeremiah O. West, Age: 26
Booked: 1/5/2019
OWI-3rdBond: $7,500.00
Special Restrictions on LampsBond: $500.00
Safety HelmetsBond: $500.00
Driving Under SuspensionBond: $1,500.00
Jarohn ONeal Woodard, Age: 19
Booked: 1/8/2019
Speeding 10 OverBond: $500.00
Driver Must Be LicensedBond: $500.00
No Proof of Liability InsuranceBond: $500.00
Failure to Carry/Secure RegistrationBond: $500.00
Lemanda Young, Age: 43
Booked: 1/9/2019
Criminal Damage to PropertyBond: $1,000.00
Disturbing the PeaceBond: $1,000.00