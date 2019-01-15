On Sunday, citizens of DeRidder could look up in the sky and see a friendly face waving hello to them. It wasn’t a bird, a plane or Superman: It was Thomas Ryan Gilmer.

Gilmer took to the skies Sunday afternoon in his powered parachute (PPC).

Gilmer flew around DeRidder with many people catching a glimpse of him as he flew over the Park Terrace Shopping Center and Walmart.

Gilmer flies frequently but Sunday’s flight was only one of a few instances where he has flown over town.

“Kids get really excited when they see me flying, they are always waving,” Gilmer said.

Gilmer, an engineer, said that he has always had a passion for flying since he was a child.

He was inspired to purchase a PPC after he saw one fly over his house.

“Everybody has a fascination with flight going back to an early age,” Gilmer said. “Not too long ago, I saw one of those powered parachutes fly over my house, and one of my neighbors asked me if it was mine. It wasn’t mine, but I wanted one of my own.”

The concept of the powered parachute was developed in 1930 and was made popular in the 1980s.

A PPC is a light aircraft that consists of a parachute with a motor and wheels.

They are generally considered among the safest aircraft to fly because of their stability.

Gilmer noted that he purchased his PPC and learned how to fly it from watching a video on Youtube, (which the paper recommends you do not try at home.)

Contrary to what some may believe, the Federal Aviation Administration does not require any sort of license or training to operate a PPC, although it is recommended.

Gilmer stated that he was nervous during his first flight, but enjoyed it immensely. His passion for flying has led to him becoming a student pilot himself.

“I was nervous that day. I had already been told that the winds were too high to fly that day, but I knew I wanted to fly. I took (the PPC)for a 10-minute flight that day. It scared me, but I liked it. I was nervous, but I really enjoyed it.” Gilmer said.

Gilmer emphasized the safety of the PPC and noted that he regularly takes members of his family on flights with him.

“It really is one of the safest ways to fly,” Gilmer said. “If the motor does happen to go out, you already have a parachute deployed to float back down to the ground. After I got started it took a little while to convince my wife to fly with me. Before too long, my kids were joining me on flights too. We all love it.”

According to Gilmer, he typically flies for 30-45 minutes before landing.

PPCs typically fly between 500 and 1500 feet, although some have been able to reach 10,000 feet.

They are available to purchase, and typically can cost between $10,000-30,000. That price may sound steep, but they are the cheapest passenger aircraft on the market today.

Gilmer makes regular flights around the DeRidder area, and he encourages all that see him give him a wave as he passes through. All they have to do is look up in the sky.





