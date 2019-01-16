Bastrop's Little Angels Daycare recently had the honor of being listed on the Early to Three State Honor Roll this year, and was listed as a Top Gains school as well.

Little Angels Daycare, located at 405 Cason Avenue, was founded in 2005 by members of Newborn Church of God in Christ.

“Members of our church decided to open up a center,” said Director Jaqueline Martin.

The daycare offers care for children six weeks to twelve years. They also have Pre-K classes and more.

“We offer an entire Pre-K 3 curriculum as well as after-school care and summer camp,” noted Martin.

Open from 6:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, the daycare offers plenty of fun activities that enable children to play and learn. They hold Christmas and other holiday parties for the children and even had an end of summer splash day.

Martin noted that they are a small daycare, but feels it is beneficial for the students.

“We're kind of small, but it helps us to meet the individual needs of our children,” she said.

The goal of their staff is to provide children with a safe and nurturing environment. They want to prepare children for the future.

“We design our play so that every day we see accomplishments of various goals and lay developmental foundations,” explained Martin. “We work really hard to impact the lives of our children and prepare them for school.”

Martin feels the staff members do a wonderful job with the children and is proud to see students grow up and become successful. She believes Little Angels has a role in helping these children succeed.

“Some of our kids have graduated and are in college, and we feel we had a part in that,” she explained. “That excites us and keeps us doing what we do.”

Little Angels is proud to be on on the Birth to Three Honor Roll and to be listed as a Top Gains school. Martin believes they have worked hard to do well and make improvements.

“We are so excited because we have worked so hard to improve our scores and lay a good foundation for our children,” Martin commented.

Martin and her fellow staff members hope to continue to positively impact the children and prepare them for their next steps in life. She believes that more than a place of care Little Angels must be a place of learning.

“We cannot just be a babysitting service but must prepare our kids for a brighter future,” she said.