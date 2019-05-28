More Americans try to be ninjas, “Deadwood” gets a movie, a controversial NBA figure tells his story and investigators seek the truth about the moon landing.



Dispatches: Weekly TV news

Netflix has ordered a new children’s animated series called “City of Ghosts.” A documentary/animation hybrid, the story follows a group of kids who learn about their city by talking directly with the ghosts who live there.



Fans of all things Bravo will have an opportunity to attend the first annual BravoCon. Taking place in New York City from Nov. 15-17, the convention will feature live performances, insider panels and access to the network’s biggest shows and celebrities. As part of the convention, “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” will break out of the Clubhouse for a one-night only taping in front of its largest audience. Tickets go on sale this summer.



Ellen DeGeneres has announced that her talk show will run through 2022. “I’m excited to announce that I’ll be doing my show for three more years,” she said. “Mostly because I love doing it so much every day, but also because that takes me to the end of my car lease.”



Contenders: Shows to keep on your radar

The “Property Brothers” are adding another show to their empire. HGTV stars Jonathan and Drew Scott will help families unlock their home’s potential in “Property Brothers: Forever Home” (May 29, HGTV, 9 p.m. ET). The wonder twins will work with clients who want to live in their existing home for the long haul but need help to make it perfect.



The enthusiastic hosting team of Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila are back with more obstacle course craziness in “American Ninja Warrior” (May 29, NBC, 8 p.m. ET, then moves to June 10).



Based on the true story of five teenagers of color who were convicted of a rape they did not commit, “When They See Us” (May 31, Netflix) explores the case of the so-called Central Park Five. The film revisits their initial questioning in 1989, their exoneration in 2002 and their settlement with the city of New York in 2014.



Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant and Molly Parker return in “Deadwood: The Movie” (May 31, HBO).



Controversial NBA star Ron Artest is the subject of “Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story” (May 31, Showtime, 10 p.m. ET). Written by journalist Tom Friend, the film chronicles Artest’s life from his troubled childhood to his combative time at St. John’s University to his dramatic NBA career. It includes interviews with Artest, now known as Metta World Peace, his former teammates and his family.



Print journalism gets screen time on “The Weekly” (June 2, FX, 10 p.m. ET). Each 30-minute episode features a journalist from The New York Times who investigates a contemporary issue.



Apollo 11 landed on the moon. Or did it? Skeptics have been raising questions about the moon landing since it took place nearly 50 years ago. The six-part series, “Truth Behind the Moon Landing” (June 2, Science Channel, 10 p.m. ET), explores the most popular conspiracy theories.



Report card: A look at ratings winners and losers

Winners: CBS is the most-watched network in 2018-2019, reaching 239 million viewers across all dayparts.



Losers: NBC canceled “AP Bio.”

Melissa Crawley is the author of “Mr. Sorkin Goes to Washington: Shaping the President on Television’s ‘The West Wing.’” She has a Ph.D. in media studies and is a member of the Television Critics Association. To comment on Stay Tuned, email her at staytuned@outlook.com or follow her on Twitter at @mcstaytuned.