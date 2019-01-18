The City of Plaquemine is in the midst of several projects, most notably the new Fort Area Park and the renovation of the pavilion near the Mark A. Gulotta Waterfront Park.

Mayor Ed Reeves Jr. said both are moving along as planned, then explained where what stage the projects have reached so far.

Phase two of the pavilion is underway, the construction of a new façade for the building so that it matches those at the waterfront park, the mayor said. The work is being done by a local company, Comeaux Brothers Construction.

“Once the façade is done, then we’re installing a fence around the whole building,” Reeves said.

The cost of that portion of the project is expected to be $147,000, he continued.

Phase three of the project, the construction of a bathroom facility and a kitchen area, Reeves hopes will be bid out later this month or next.

“We’re not doing the kitchen equipment now because I don’t think we have enough in the budget for that,” he said, “but the building will be there with all of the hookups.”

Reeves said he hopes to have the kitchen ready to use in time for this year’s International Acadian Festival.

Another project the city has undertaken is well underway, the Fort Area Park at the intersection of Fort Street and Church Street.

The park is needed, Reeves said, because children who live on that side of Eden Street have no park they can get to without having to cross the busy Eden Street, or La. 1 as it’s called outside the city limits.

“The park is looking good,” the mayor said. “Anybody who sees that property can tell that.”

Fourteen scrub trees have already been removed from the property and the ones that remain have been pruned to raise the canopy of the trees to allow for lots of space underneath them.

Reeves said the next step is to have the property surveyed, but the city has to wait until the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development marks off its right-of-way.

That process, though, should be finished by the end of this week, then the city will haul in dirt to level the ground and install a fence around the property, according to the mayor.

“As soon as all that’s done, we’re start building the playground equipment,” Reeves said, which is already in town.

A basketball court and walking trail are also planned for the park but will come later, he continued, but said lights have already been installed on the property.

“The neighborhood is pumped about it,” Reeves said. “They’re excited about what’s going on there.”