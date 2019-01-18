St. John Eagle football standout Justin Rivet is one of several nominees for the Warrick Dunn Award, an honored bestowed each year for over 10 years to an outstanding player in the WAFB viewing area.

Dunn is a Baton Rouge native who played for Catholic High, then Florida State. He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1997.

While in the NFL, Dunn was named the Associated Press’ Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1997 and over the course of his professional career, was named to the Pro Bowl three times.

In 1993, tragedy struck Dunn’s family when his mother, Betty Smothers was killed by armed robbers while escorting a store manager to make a night deposit as part of her job as a security guard, a part-time job she took on while serving on the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Dunn, since leaving the NFL, has started a foundation and has assisted nearly 200 single parents to reach first-time home ownership through a partnership with Habitat for Humanities.

Rivet, far too young to have remembered Smothers’ death, recognizes Dunn as “a great man and a great player.”

A native of Rosedale and the son of Debbie Rivet and Brett Rivet, Justin has attended St. John School in Plaquemine since pre-kindergarten. He will graduate in May.

An All-District athlete in football and baseball, Rivet excels at touchdown receptions, having nabbed 15 in the regular season and another in the all-star Red Stick Bowl in Baton Rouge.

Throwing those TD passes to Rivet has been a lifelong friend, Adam Blanchard.

“We’ve been friends as long as I can remember,” Rivet said. “We just have a connection. We’ve been playing in our backyards since we were kids.”

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound athlete played running back last year for the Eagles, but new coach Eric Holden moved him to wide receiver, in part because of his speed.

Rivet said the last time he was clocked in the 40-yard-dash several years ago, his time was 4.7, but he’s not sure what his time would be now.

He’s got aspirations to attend college on an athletic scholarship but hasn’t been approached by any universities yet.

“I may end up walking on somewhere,” Rivet said. “I’d like to stay in Louisiana and I’d be willing to go anywhere that showed interest in me.”

His extraordinary talent in football and baseball means he might earn a scholarship in either sport.

“I still don’t know which one I want to do,” Rivet said. “I love both sports so I’ll probably go with whatever sport a college shows interest in me playing.”