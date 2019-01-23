The first Tuesday of every month, the Iberville Parish School Board has designated as Together Tuesday, a chance for community leaders and others to interact with the parish’s students.

The initiative has been wildly successful, Superintendent Arthur Joffrion, Ed.D. with participation averaging 100 adults going to the local schools to participate.

“One of the things we want to do is to have more stakeholders involved,” Joffrion said, and that includes parents, people in business and industry, police officers, firefighters and “anyone else who wants to be involved.”

“Oftentimes, the only thing people think the school systems wants is money and while it’s great to receive donations, one of the things we know is that when the community is involved, the schools system performs better,” he continued.

Each school has their own way of observing Together Tuesdays.

“Some want specific types of people but in general, it’s open to any and everyone who wants to be involved in the schools,” Joffrion said.

One of the reasons for Together Tuesday is to invigorate the community by providing an innovative way for members of the public to connect with the students and schools in the public school system.

There are a number of ways for people to get involved with the program. Most are simple.

Participants can just show up at the school of their choice to greet students as they arrive at school.

“We know that not every student has a positive morning experience,” Joffrion said, what with parents rushing to get their children ready for school and themselves ready for work.

He said offering students a high five, a fist bump or event just a simple handshake improves the children’s day as would reminding them “to be extraordinary.”

“Explain to them what your job entails,” Joffrion said, because most children have a very limited view of what the real world and its real jobs entail. “They need to understand those things.”

Joffrion said the program works best if participants go to the same schools each time they go so that students become familiar with them.

He said employees from the local Westlake Chemical plant have been particularly active in Together Tuesdays.

“We’re extremely proud of Westlake,” Joffrion said. “Westlake adoped Iberville Elementary School so every single Together Tuesday, there have been from five to 10 Westlake employees who are there.”

“They’re handing out pencils, highlighters, small bags and the kids are just ecstatic to get them,” he said.

For those who would like to get involved in the program who are not morning people, Joffrion said they are welcome to join students at lunchtime.

“And if that doesn’t work for you, go to the school of your choice at dismissal time,” he said. “Shake hands with the kids, remind them to have a good evening or weekend and remind them not to forget to do their homework.”

The interaction with caring adults is priceless to some of the students.

“We’re just asking anybody – elect3ed officials, people in business and industry, first responders like police officers and firemen – to get as involved as they want,” Joffrion said.

“Primarily, we just want to make sure that our kids have an opportunity to meet people so they can see what their future holds,” he continued.