For the week of January 31

Aries (Mar. 21-Apr. 19, The Ram)

Dive intoa new cause with passion. If it becomes your favorite thing so be it. What you don't want is a mundane, drudging routine that causes you stress and depression.

Taurus (Apr. 20-May 20, The Bull)

The galaxy is a big place. Lucky for you, your place is here on earth. If you've been traversing distant lands for sometime now, get back to a familiar place for relief.

Gemini (May 21-June 20, The Twins)

Gold and "going for gold" are two different things. If you've been too focused on money, you're probably missing some of the finer things in life. Go for gold in non-material things.

Cancer (Jun. 21-Jul. 22, The Crab)

Daydreaming often holds a negative connotation, since we're essentially not being productive at the time. However, for relaxation purposes, daydream a place that makes you happy and work to get there in your waking life.

Leo (Jul. 23-Aug. 22, The Lion)

Keeping warm has never been your problem, it's usually being hot-headed that causes you strife. Work rather to spread warmth in your circles this week. Avoid fiery outbursts.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sep. 22, The Maiden)

If you're on the fence about something this is the week to take a stance and commit to it. However, it could be the other way around. Try bending a little on something when it comes to your loved ones.

Libra (Sep. 23-Oct. 22, The Scales)

A hard truth is that nothing outside of you including other people can make you happy. You have to dig deep within to find happiness. A suggestion is forgiveness. In order to forgive we need to see our part, even if it was only fear.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21, The Scorpion)

A trip to the country could serve you well. But maybe just some time alone to meditate and come to terms with some pressing issue. Be easy on yourself and others this week. For you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21, The Centaur)

The facts of life is kind of a sad slogan, isn't it? It's one of those things that keeps us bound to old notions that life is bleak. Look for a spark in your life today. Follow it. Try that everyday, in fact. Be thankful.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19, The Goat)

You may be faced with a situation this week that has you trying to please everyone, or worse yet being used. Don't be a whipping boy or girl. Stand up for yourself. Leave if you have to.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18, The Water-bearer)

When dealing with a group of friends it is sometimes better to be one-on-one with someone to reach them. It's okay to have private relationships. Someone to confide in can make all the difference in the world.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20, The Fish)

Accept where you are this week. Continue to plow forth and do the best you can with what you have. Allow someone to love and support you, and trust that even if your plan fails things are going to be alright.

For entertainment purposes only. Horoscopes are not based in fact.