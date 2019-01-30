Lt. Gov. Nungesser encourages people to start planning their Louisiana vacation or staycation now as part of a nationwide effort

Do you know where you are going for vacation this year? As part of National Plan for Vacation Day, tomorrow January 29, Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser is encouraging everyone to make plans to Feed Your Soul right here in Louisiana.

Every year more than half of the people working in the United States fail to use all their time off, creating a stockpile of 705 million unused vacation days in 2017, that’s up from 662 million days in 2016. Louisianans failed to use nearly 8.9 million vacation days in 2017. While the average employee is taking just over 17 days of vacation, less than half (47 percent) of that time—just eight days—is used for travel. Many Americans do want to use it to travel: the majority (84 percent) say it is important to travel with their time off.



“For those travelers from out of state who are in constant pursuit of enjoyment, we want to show them how easy that is to attain in Louisiana – how it can be found in so many different forms,” said Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser. “For Louisianans, there’s no better way to enjoy those unused vacation days than to plan now to take one vacation you’d normally go out of state, stay here in Louisiana, and see a part of the state you haven’t seen before.”



Louisianans earned an estimated 34.7 million vacation days in 2017, but did not use 8.9 million of those days, or 25 percent of their earned time off was left on the table. Those 8.9 million days ranks Louisiana 27th in the country in the amount of unused days. The most effective remedy is better planning; however, just over half (52 percent) of households set aside time to plan out their vacation days each year. National Plan for Vacation Day is a nationwide effort, celebrated on the last Tuesday in January, as a day to encourage people to plan their vacation days for the rest of the year at the start of the year.



Research shows those who plan have a distinct advantage over non-planners: They use more of their time, take longer vacations, and are happier.

---53 percent of planners took all of their vacation time vs. 43 percent of non-planners.

---Planners are also more likely than non-planners to use all or most of their time off to travel (33 percent to 18 percent).

---More planners report they are “very” or “extremely” happy with their personal relationships (81 percent vs. 68 percent), health and well-being (56 percent vs. 43 percent), company (57 percent vs. 50 percent), and job (56 percent vs. 48 percent) compared to non-planners.

---Those that take vacation rather than forfeit their days have been promoted within the last year (27 percent to 23 percent) and have received a raise or bonus in the last three year (84 percent to 78 percent).

“Louisiana isn’t just for spectators, but rather for those who truly want to feed their soul. By committing to planning your trip in Louisiana on January 29, you can reap all the benefits of taking a break while giving yourself something to look forward to in our great state,” said Lt. Governor Nungesser.



To start planning your Louisiana vacation, visit LouisianaTravel.com. You can also order your free 2019 Louisiana Visitors Guide. Start planning your trip around Louisiana with us on National Plan for Vacation Day, January 29.

Contributed by the Office of the Lieutenant Governor