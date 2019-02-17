In an unexpected development, DeRidder City Councilman Michael D. Harris submitted his letter of resignation on Friday at City Hall. Harris had the letter officially notarized and submitted to the council.

The letter was accepted by Council President Keith Hooper. Councilman at Large Vincent Labue was also present when Harris submitted his resignation.

The resignation comes after Harris had previously stated he would continue to pursue the appeal all the way to the United States Supreme Court.

However, after Harris had time to speak with his lawyer and reflect on the case, he decided that resigning from office was the “best move for the city.”

In October, Judge Eric Harrington ruled that Harris did not meet the qualifications as mandated by the DeRidder City Charter to hold the position that he was elected to serve in April.

The lawsuits, and subsequent appeals, were controversial among citizens of DeRidder. The controversy centered around Harris’ two houses. One was inside the city limits, and one was outside city limits.

The case centered around whether or not Harris maintained legal domicile in the home inside city limits. Harrington ruled against Harris in the case. The controversy among citizens centered around whether he should have held the position.

Harris’ supporters claimed that Harris should’ve been allowed to remain on the council. Others claimed that the very letter of the law should be followed despite the election results. The debate has been a hot topic in the community for the past year.

Harris expressed that he does not want to do anything that would bring division to the community and that he has no quarrel with the DeRidder City Council.

“I’m confident that the City Council loves the city as much as I do. It was the people of the city that made me think hard about this decision. I started this fight for my supporters. I didn’t put myself in this seat, the people did. I considered them when I made this decision. I didn’t want to do anything that would cause any harm to our citizens or the community. I made this decision based on what’s best for the city as a whole.”

Council President Keith Hooper accepted his letter of resignation and spoke about what’s next for the process. Hooper said that this was a process that the DeRidder City Council is familiar with and that they are awaiting instructions from the Secretary of State’s Office.

“First of all Mr. Harris’ letter will go to the Secretary of State. Once he files that we will receive instructions on how to proceed. We’ve had two resignations in the past five years that I have been here. We generally know the process. If the time period allows, we will appoint someone to fill Mr.Harris’ position. We do know for a fact that the election will be held in October.”

Councilman Vincent Labue also commented on the resignation, and how he believes the city will move on. “This whole situation has been regrettable,” said Labue.

“The city will heal itself and we will move forward. The council wishes Mr. Harris the best."

Harris shook hands with Hooper and Labue, affirming to both that there was no ill will between he and the Council.

They expressed to Harris that they wished him the best of luck in his future endeavors, and encouraged him to continue serving the DeRidder community.

Harris was allowed to take down his picture and nameplate from the DeRidder City Council Chambers.