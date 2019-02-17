As students entered Pickering High School the morning of Valentine’s Day, they were greeted by members of the Junior and Senior Beta Clubs with a sweet treat and Valentine’s wishes.



Members handed out 450 treats to students and faculty along with smiles and wishes for a great day. They even sang Happy Birthday to one student was celebrating her

birthday on Saturday.



Periodically, different clubs from the school’s Interclub Council will take turns holding events like this one to put a smile on the faces of the PHS students as they start their day. These events are just a small part of the initiative for PHS students to Leave a Legacy spearheaded by the Interclub Council.