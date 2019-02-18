There will only be one lane per direction closed at a time.

Single lane closures will take place on I-10 from Highland Road to Highway 73 starting Monday, February 18 and Thursday, February 21 through Sunday, February 24. There will only be one lane per direction closed at a time. Closure times are as follows:

Monday, February 18: 8 p.m. - 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 18--EB--CANCELLED

Thursday, February 21: 8 p.m. - 5 a.m. Friday, February 22--WB

Friday, February 22: 9 p.m. - 8 a.m. Saturday, February 23--WB

Saturday, February 23: 7 p.m. - 9 a.m. Sunday, February 24--WB

Permit loads over 11’ should call the permit office for alternate routes.

The closure is necessary for paving operations from Highland Road to Bayou Manchac.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

