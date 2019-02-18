Together, these officers represent one of our state’s critical industries and the thousands of Louisianans it employs at several independent companies.

Each year, members of Solutions Through Science (STS), a partnership of chlorine producers and users in Louisiana, choose officers responsible for assisting and directing the group’s educational, professional and legislative efforts.

Together, these officers represent one of our state’s critical industries and the thousands of Louisianans it employs at several independent companies. At a meeting on February 15, the STS executive committee elected the following officers:

John Eskew, Occidental Chemical Corporation--Chairman; Jaclyn Tubre, Olin Chlor Alkali--Vice Chairman; Ed Flynn, Louisiana Chemical Association--Treasurer; and, Alexis Schlatre, Solutions Through Science--Secretary.

John Eskew is the Plant Manager at Occidental Chemical Corporation’s Geismar facility. During his 30-year career with OxyChem he has worked a variety of positions in Alabama, Texas and Louisiana.

Jaclyn Tubre is the Production Leader for Olin’s St. Gabriel facility. She previously worked as the Production Leader for Olin’s Plaquemine Per/Tet & EDC plants and as a design engineer in the Engineering Solutions Department at the Dow Chemical Company in Plaquemine.

Ed Flynn is the Vice President of Health, Safety & Security for the Louisiana Chemical Association. He represents the chemical industry at the state and local levels to media, educators and the general public. Prior to joining LCA, he worked in Washington D.C. at the United States Department of Commerce (NOAA) and at the DYNAMAC Corporation, an engineering firm in Rockville, Maryland.

As the executive director of Solutions Through Science, Alexis Schlatre is responsible for public and legislative outreach on behalf of the organization’s members. She previously worked as the communications director for Texas House Speaker Tom Craddick and later directed public and governmental relations consulting firms in Austin, Texas.

“I am thrilled with the new leadership that will be taking over the organization,” said Judith Nordgren, immediate past-chairwoman of Solutions Through Science. “Our officers bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in the chlorine chemistry industry, and they will represent STS very well.”

The other members of Solutions Through Science’s Executive Committee include: Joe Andrepont, Director of Government Affairs, Westlake Chemical Corporation; Tim Bergeron, Environmental Manager, Shintech Louisiana; Paul Heurtevant, Plant Manager, Formosa Plastics; and Judith Nordgren, Managing Director for the Chlorine Chemistry Division of the American Chemistry Council.

For more information on Solutions Through Science and its activities in 2019, visit us online at http://www.stsla.org/.

Contributed by Solutions Through Science