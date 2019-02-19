HICKS – With a shot in the Class B quarterfinals on the line, Hicks and Pitkin each brought their offensive A games.

The No. 5 Lady Pirates put together enough runs late to defeat the No. 12 Lady Tigers 96-73 Monday night at Hicks High School.

"The biggest thing I can say is that Pitkin showed up to play tonight," Hicks head coach Mike Charrier said. "Our girls matched their intensity. Our bench depth was huge in the win. We played with foul trouble early in the game, and Avery Coffman, Kelsie McFarland, Cassie McKenzie and Keiano Sweat all absorbed a lot of minutes in the game. What they contributed paid big dividends tonight."

Despite the loss, Pitkin head coach Dana Wisby says her girls have nothing to be ashamed of.

"I told them that they shouldn't hang their heads," she said. "We scored 73 points and got into foul trouble. Chloe Wilbanks showed up."

Hicks guard Chloe Wilbanks filled up the stat sheet, racking up 32 points, five assists, five rebounds and five steals. A majority of her points came at the line, going 17-21 from the free throw stripe.

"It was incredibly fun," Wilbanks said. "It was an amazing experience.

"I think we picked up our intensity this game. We knew it was playoff time, and we raised the bar."

Free throws and fouls were a theme throughout the game, as the two teams combined for 59 fouls and 92 free throws taken.

Hicks went up 14-4 on a layup by Wilbanks at the 5:41 mark in the first quarter, but Pitkin cut the deficit down to 5 with a layup by Kylee Cook just over a minute later.

A free throw with less than a second to play put Hicks up 10 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Hicks went on a 9-0 run – kicked off with an and-1 layup by Shaley Charrier – to give the Lady Pirates a 46-28 lead.

"Any team that went through District 4, this is a typical game for them," Mike Charrier said. "Pitkin has went up against Anacoco, Fairview and ourselves night after night. We knew they weren't going to give up."

With a minute to play in the first half, Brilee Nolan split a pair of free throws to put Pitkin back in the game, 52-40.

The Lady Tigers came out firing after the break, opening the half on an 8-1 run to cut the deficit to 6.

"In the second half, our game changed," Wisby said. "The referees quit calling what they were calling in the first half. We had to make adjustments. I was going to the bench playing girls that usually don't get to play."

However, Hicks got the lead up 20 with 1:08 left in the third quarter on a layup by Rivers Day.

"Guard play was phenomenal tonight," Mike Charrier said. "If you left here saying that Chloe Wilbanks and Rivers Day didn't have a good game, you don't know how to watch basketball."

In the final quarter, Pitkin could not make a run to get back within single digits, and Hicks advances to play No. 4 Florien on Thursday.

"All year we've been plagued by injuries from knees, to mono, to broken thumbs, and I'd like to say that we are close to being 100 percent healthy," Mike Charrier said. "When you can put all of these girls on the floor, and they bring their A-game, they are tough."

Day finished with 22 points, and Lauren Quinn added 16 points and pulled down 19 boards. Brooklyn Blackwell finished with 11, and Shaley Charrier dropped 10, despite fighting foul trouble.

"We have a really deep bench," Shaley Charrier said. "We have girls that can off the bench that can stop them and keep putting points up on the board."

Cook led Pitkin with 22, and Hannah LaCaze added 17. Shelby Lentz also finished in double figures with 12.

"Hicks knew that the Lady Tigers were here," Wisby said. "I know the score was 96-73, but it was a whole lot closer than what the scoreboard said."