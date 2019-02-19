Ascension Catholic senior catcher Ceily Grisaffe is one of the parish softball players to watch in 2019.

The high-school softball season officially begins this week throughout the state.

Last season was a bit of a surprise as only one Ascension Parish team reached the state tournament in Sulphur. They're hoping to have more widespread success in 2019.

They'll all certainly have a chance to make some noise in the postseason with the plethora of talented players that return this season.

Here is one of the parish softball players to watch in 2019:

Ceily Grisaffe (Ascension Catholic)

After being Ascension Catholic's starting catcher for the past three seasons, Ceily Grisaffe now prepares for her senior year with the Lady Bulldogs. As a sophomore, Grisaffe was the District 6-1A MVP. Last season, she couldn't repeat, but she still had a sensational season. Grisaffe hit .529 and was first-team all-district.

