Thu
Feb. 21
Breakfast
Cheese Toast
Hashbrowns
Fruit
Breakfast Juice
Choice of Milk
Lunch
BBQ Beef
W.W. Bun
Potato Rounds
Gr. Lima Beans
Fruit
Salad Bar
Choice of Milk
Fri
Feb. 22
Breakfast
Scrambled Eggs
Biscuit
Strawberry & Banana
Breakfast Juice
Choice of Milk
Lunch
Bean Burrito
w/Chili & Cheese
Corn on the Cob
Ranch Style Beans
Banana
Salad Bar
Choice of Milk
Mon
Feb. 25
Breakfast
Waffles
Fruit
Breakfast Juice
Choice of Milk
Lunch
Steak Fingers
Mashed Potatoes
Gravy
Gr. Beans
Peaches and Jello
W.W. Roll
Salad Bar
Choice of Milk
Tue
Feb. 26
Breakfast
Cereal
Cin. Graham Cracker
Fruit
Breakfast Juice
Choice of Milk
Lunch
BBQ Ribettes
W.W. Bun
Cajun French Fries
Peas & Carrots
Pineapple Chunks
Salad Bar
Choice of Milk
Wed
Feb. 27
Breakfast
Cinnamon Roll
Hashbrowns
Pears
Breakfast Juice
Choice of Milk
Lunch
Pork Roast
Gravy
W.G. Rice
Sweet Peas
Fruit
Sherbert
W.W. Roll
Salad Bar
Choice of Milk