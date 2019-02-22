The city of Bastrop has been cold and rather rainy the past few months, but it seems the first signs of spring are popping up.

The weather has been cool lately, but warmer weather has been creeping in. Recently temperatures reached into the 70's for a time. Temperatures are set to go into the 60's and 70's for the next few days.

Bastrop merchants are beginning to put out their spring fashions and merchandise. Short sleeve tops and sandals of all styles are appearing in local shops.

“Great new spring arrivals are in,” said Local Caron Johnson of Croswell's Boutique on Facebook. “Come see our new tops and shoes.”

Some people in Bastrop are starting preparations for spring gardening. Local plant sellers are beginning to get ready for the spring season. Nature's Hideaway Gardens is preparing to open on the first of March. They will be holding their Spring Vintage Barn Market April 27.

“We are in the process of cleaning and getting things ready,” said owner Kathy Gilbert.

The city of Bastrop is looking forward to leaving behind the cold of winter and is ready to welcome spring with open arms.