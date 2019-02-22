Kiwanis of Vernon is hosting a 'Vernon Has Talent’ show on April 6 at the Leesville High School Auditorium.

Everyone is invited to participate in the show by performing your special talent before an audience.

They are looking for singers, comedians, magicians, jugglers, even circus acts. The sky's the limit, they want it all, within reason of course. If your special talent is being shot out of a cannon, they may not be able to accommodate that.

Contestants will be judged and winners will be awarded.

For more information email Kiwanis.of.vernon@gmail.com or follow Kiwanis of Vernon on Facebook.