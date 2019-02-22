Jim Tuck was first elected to District One of the Vernon Parish Police Jury in 1992. In 2007 he was appointed President by the sitting board members and has been unanimously appointed to the position every year since then.

His proudest accomplishment since joining the jury in 1992 was for a project that began in 1993.

Over 500 miles of roadway in the parish was in desperate need of repairs. The police jury did not want to adopt a millage or impose a new tax so they explored other means to fund the project.

At that time, the parish had a waste management contract they felt they were being overcharged for so they terminated the contract, requested bids from new companies and accepted one that saved them enough funds that gradually built a surplus.

Eventually, the police jury was able to fund the overlay project and complete the needed roadwork.

Like many other officials leading our local government entities, Tuck says his biggest obstacle is funding.

There is never enough money to complete all of the work that needs to be done throughout the parish and grant money that was readily available in the past is disappearing.

In addition to his position with the police jury, Tuck also owns JB Tuck Land Clearing and a heavy equipment business.

Tuck feels that he is fortunate to be able to work with the jury members he currently has. Together, they have been working as a cohesive team to improve Vernon Parish and he hopes to continue to do so for as long as his constituents and jury members vote for him.

Tuck is a past president of the Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce.