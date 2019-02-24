The strength and perseverance it takes to step into a cage and fight someone in front of a roaring crowd is often overlooked. The MMA fighters that many see on TV have honed their craft so long that they often seem disconnected from their surroundings.

On Saturday, March 2, many local fighters will be looking to make a career-defining impact inside the cage.

Local fighter Darren “Lightning” McQueen is looking to continue his winning ways when he takes on Aaron Gondola. McQueen is from Leesville and is trained by his coach Chris Champagne of No Mercy MMA.

His last victory was over Jawaski Bethley on October 27 at Rite of Passage 5 in Bossier City. McQueen won the bout in the second round via corner stoppage. The fight was his official MMA debut, and McQueen is now looking forward to his upcoming fight in DeRidder.

“I’m 1-0 and I’m looking forward to my next victory for Leesville,” McQueen said. He noted that he had many inspirations that led him to become an MMA fighter. He claimed that two big figures in combat sports inspired him throughout his life.

“Muhammad Ali gave me the mind of courage, and I gain my wisdom from Bruce Lee,” McQueen said. “Watching those two gave me the motivation to be the best in every aspect of the game of mixed martial arts.”

His opponent Aaron Gondola is a 2-0 fighter from Colon, Panama. Gondola won his last fight via unanimous decision. His fight with McQueen will be his first fight in almost three years.

McQueen hopes to represent his gym and community with honor and dignity. Fans in attendance at the D’Town Beatdown will have the unique opportunity to watch “Lightning” strike inside a building.

Tickets can be purchased online at atlasfights.com.