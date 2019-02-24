In many states around the country, if someone is convicted of a felony their voting rights are stripped from them for the rest of their lives.

Last year Senator Patricia Smith (D) of Baton Rouge introduced House Bill 265, a bill that would restore voting rights to certain individuals who were convicted of a felony.

It took the bill being introduced on three different occasions before it finally passed the house and senate.

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed it into law on May 31, 2018 and it goes into effect on March 1, 2019.

I was initially thought that this bill would restore the voting right to 2,000 - 3,000 convicted felons.

However, figures released from the Department of Corrections puts the number closer to 36,000.

Currently, individuals convicted of a felony are ineligible to vote while they are incarcerated, on parole, or on probation. Once they are released from all supervision, their voting rights are automatically restored.

The new law that goes into effect next week will restore voting rights to individuals who are currently on probation or parole for five years or more.

Ex-felons are encouraged to register to vote as well.