Dr. Satish Gadi, interventional cardiologist at Cardiovascular Institute of the South, is the first at Baton Rouge General Medical Center (BRG) to perform a left heart cath procedure through the right distal radial artery using the PreludeSYNC Distal band from Merit Medical for hemostasis. The procedure was performed on February 11.

The PreludeSYNC band is the first-of-its-kind dedicated distal radial compression device. Utilizing this band significantly brings more comfort to the patient, allowing full movement of the wrist and the hand during the recovery process. It also eliminates the need to lay flat for hours following the procedure, encouraging faster recovery and earlier discharge, which is beneficial to both the patient and the facility.

"Innovation in the field of cardiology is moving in a direction that promotes safety to our patients and our staff," said Dr. Gadi. "This is a great accomplishment for our program, and I am pleased to be a part of it."

"I am extremely pleased our program has taken a step towards improved patient care that protects the safety of our cardiologists and cardiovascular team," said Ben Schuler, catheterization lab director for CIS at BRG. "It’s great to have a product designed specifically for distal radial access."

To schedule an appointment with a CIS cardiologist in Baton Rouge, call 225-308-0247. To learn more, visit www.cardio.com.

Contributed by Cardiovascular Institute of the South