"Many hands are needed to carry out our work, and this show is a prime example of those efforts," Gaye Smith, President of The Giving Quilt, said.

You do not have to be a quilter in order to be a part of The Giving Quilt, Inc.

The Giving Quilt, Inc. focuses on providing quilts of comfort to children and adults. Not only does it involve their members, but it involves others in the community who have a passion for helping others.

Smith's hope is that, as someone walks through the event, they will notice the love that was sewn into each of the seams, as well as the king and healing thoughts that are bound in the bundles of fabric. You should feel cheer in the bright colors of fabric and the intricate patterns.

The event took place on February 22 and 23 at Lamar-Dixon from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. At certain times throughout the day, there were vendor demos of what they do for their quilts.

Last year, The Giving Quilt was placed on the list of 10 Amazing Places to Donate Your Quilts by the National Quilters Circle.

Vendors included All Stitched Up by Angela, AllBrands, Chateau Sew & Sew, Deborah's Quilts, Karen's Quilt Shop, Oh Sew Pretty, and Pine Tree Quilts.

If you'd like to see upcoming events or information, visit http://www.thegivingquiltinc.org/.

