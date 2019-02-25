The St. Amant High School Theater will be performing the musical, Annie, at the St. Amant High Commons. This will be the first performance on the new stage in the school.

That sun'll come out, tomorrow...

St. Amant High School Theater will be performing the musical, Annie, at the St. Amant High Commons. This will be the first musical production on the new stage in the school, although they have had several one act productions and six full length productions on the new stage already.

Auditions for roles in Annie started in August, while rehearsing began in September. For the last five months, these students have been practicing for the big performance. Not only is St. Amant celebrating their first performance on the stage since the flood, though, they are also celebrating their fortieth anniversary.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. starting February 26 and ending March 1. To reserve a seat, you must buy a ticket. Tickets are priced between $15 and $25 dollars. Tickets are limited and are sold on a first come, first serve basis.

General Admission tickets will be sold at the door on each night of the event at $5 dollars for students or children, and ten dollars for the adults.

To purchase a reserved seat, contact Claudia Gremillion at claudia.gremillion@apsb.org or text 225-202-8560

Follow Darian on Twitter @dariangshark.