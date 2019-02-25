The money that is raised through the events for the grants go towards teachers to help them enhance learning in the classroom.

Through the Ascension Icon event, over $1.4 million dollars have been raised for grants that go towards Ascension teachers.

One contestant was Mallory Commander of Dutchtown Middle, age 12, who sang "Million Reasons" by Lady GaGa. One judge commented that she has a very strong chest voice for her age.

Caydence Lachney, 14 years old and attending Dutchtown High, sang "Valerie" by Amy Winehouse. Mike Waguespack, a judge, noted that Lachney has improved every year that she has done Ascension Icon.

Sydney Mistretta of Runnels High sang "Break it to Me Gently" by Juice Newton. Waguespack, her coach, stated that Mistretta is a very dedicated singer and gives one-hundred percent every time.

Brooke Murphy of Dutchtown High sang "Still Rolling Stones" by Lauren Daigle. Her couch was Mike, and he noted that Murphy was very confident on stage and really knocked out her performance.

At age 12, Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen of Dutchtown Middle sand "Girl on Fire" by Alicia Keys.

Gonzales Middle eight grader, Desmon Green, Jr., sand "All of Me" by John Legend.

Kyla O'Deay of Dutchtown High, age 14, sang "I Dreamed a Dream" from Les Miserable. Her coach, Julie Jones, noted that O'Deay has a very mature voice for her age.

Moreover, Julia Lynch of St. Amant High sang "Shallow" by Lady GaGa; Alexandra Purdy of New Beginnings Academy sang "Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid; Maci Marse of St. Amant High sang "If I Ain't Got You" by Alicia Keys; St. Theresa Middle student Audrey Soulier sang "Someone to Love" by Queen; Dutchtown Middle student Candence Jenkins sang "Praying" by Kesha; Alaina Robinson of Dutchtown High sang "Love on Top" by Beyonce; Mollie Bennett of St. Amant Middle sang "Jealous" by Labrinth; Hannah Gautreau of East Ascension High sang "Hurt" by Christina Aguilera.

