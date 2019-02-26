Jared Bass has returned to DeRidder to offer his specialties at Jay’s Carpet One. Bass grew up in DeRidder and is a graduate of DeRidder High school.

After working in Houston at a major flooring company, Bass and his family decided it was time to move back home.

He is now a part of the Jay’s Carpet One team.

Bass has been in Houston for the last 15 years running a successful flooring company. He plans to use the skills he learned working in the big city here in DeRidder.

Coming back to DeRidder with his wife and two children was an easy choice for Bass.

“What DeRidder has to offer is a different feeling, it was time to come home,” Bass said.

Bass is mostly looking forward to being able to tap into the community feel that is offered in DeRidder, and know who is talking to and help instead of the many different faces he saw in Houston.

Bass is excited to be back home and working to bring the newest flooring trends to the community. He says he can help “with any and everything” and is ready to get to work for you.