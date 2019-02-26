On Monday the Leesville Zoning and Planning Commission swore in a new board member, Craig Abrams.

Abrams, who currently works for the Social Security Administration, is retired from the Army.

The process to become a board member of the Planning and Zoning Commission involves a selection process, approval of the City Council, then appointment by the Mayor for a term of five years.

“We are very pleased to have Mr. Abrams serving on the Zoning and Planning Commission” Grant Bush, Director of Planning and Development, City of Leesville said.

The Planning and Zoning Commission hear project development ideas for within the city then make recommendations to the City Council for approval.