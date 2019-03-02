Retired Police Chief John Gott is running for sheriff of Beauregard Parish.

Gott wants to see Beauregard Parish become the safest, most efficiently run parish in Louisiana, and he has a plan to make it happen if he is elected sheriff in October.

In December, Gott retired after 10 years as DeRidder Police Chief.

In total, he has 33 years of law enforcement experience.

Gott was raised in Beauregard Parish. He and his wife Monya met in elementary school at East Beauregard and have been together ever since.

They raised their children here in Beauregard Parish and now their grandchildren being brought up here.

Gott began working undercover in the narcotics division for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in 1986 before becoming a corrections officer with Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office where he stayed until 1989.

To further his career he graduated from the FBI National Academy and has received training through the FBI National Law Enforcement Executive Development Association and the Louisiana Executive Management Institute.

As chief of police, he worked to eliminate wasteful spending within the department, created the school resource officer and D.A.R.E. programs, and the city animal control officer.

He worked diligently to change the public’s perception of police officers while simultaneously working to change his officers' attitudes and mindset toward the public. The incorporation of community-minded events like the DPD Toy Drive where the police department collects and delivers toys to needy children in the area during Christmas time earned Gott and his department the 2017 “Non-Profit Organization of the Year” by the Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce.

He recalled that many years ago he would receive several complaints a week about the way his officers would treat the public they came in contact with, but through his efforts to humanize his officers he was able to significantly decrease the number of complaints called in.

While Chief of Police he was one of the first in the state of Louisiana to implement the use of body cams throughout the department.

He believes in total transparency.

“Law Enforcement officials are in place not only to enforce the laws but also to protect the citizens,” Gott said. “For some officers, it wasn’t easy, but eventually attitudes changed for the better. We care about our residents, we care about their families and we needed to show it.”

Under Gott’s leadership, his ideas and policies have resulted in proven results and he plans to implement some of the same changes he made as police chief when he is elected sheriff.

In 2018, DeRidder was named the safest city in the state of Louisiana thanks largely in part to Gott restructuring his department.

His officers went through extensive retraining and were provided with more education to make them a more efficient police force.

One of Gott’s proudest achievements is successfully restructuring the budgets of the DPD to increase the pay of his officers without raising taxes.

This change made the DeRidder Police Department one of the most competitive departments in the state.

He wants to expand that title to encompass Beauregard Parish. As Sheriff, he will have that opportunity.

“True success for a department is measured through the quality of life provided for our citizens,” Gott said.

Be sure to cast your vote for Sheriff of Beauregard Parish on October 12.