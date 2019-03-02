Over 10 million people watched Singer, LA native Gyth Rigdon make his debut on the hit NBC singing competition The Voice.

Over 10 million people watched Singer, LA native Gyth Rigdon make his debut on the hit NBC singing competition The Voice.

During the blind audition Gyth captivated the audience and coaches with a rendition of the Dobie Gray classic hit “Drift Away.”

The Beauregard Daily News reached out to Gyth about the blind audition to see how he felt as the eyes of a nation were watching him.

He expressed that the whole experience was surreal in a way, however he treated it with the same passion that he gives each performance.

“The blind audition was actually a blur, but I do remember mentally preparing myself for it, telling myself that it was just another show. During my audition I zoned out, put myself in a normal show mentality, and once the audition was over the adrenaline really kicked in,” Rigdon said.

As the competition continues, Rigdon will continue to compete with rising stars from across the country that were handpicked by some of the biggest names in the music industry today.

In the end there can only be one winner of The Voice.

The winner will receive $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

One thing is for certain Rigdon is more than ready to continue in the competition. Perhaps the only people more excited than he is are the local fans who have supported him since his career began.

Many have been coming out in droves expressing their sheer delight that a uniquely talented person from their own neck of the woods is receiving the chance of a lifetime.

While the future may not be certain, it definitely seems bright for the homegrown superstar. Rigdon said “Now being on Blake’s team is a dream come true! I can’t wait to see what happens now.”

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC at 7 p.m. central time.