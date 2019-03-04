If your child is in 4th – 6th grade, and between the ages of 9-12, they have the opportunity to attend 4-H summer camp from June 24 – 28, 2019.

Parents are you looking for something for your children to do this summer? Well the Iberville 4-H program has just what the doctor ordered. Programs are grouped by ages and grade levels 4th – 6th grade camp, 7th and 8th grade camp and youth 13 to 18 years of age can attend 4-H University.

If your child is in 4th – 6th grade, and between the ages of 9-12, they have the opportunity to attend 4-H summer camp from June 24 – 28, 2019. Deadline to turn in applications is April 1. The camp is held at 4-H Camp Grant Walker located just outside of Pollock, La. Camping is one of the most valuable experiences a child can have. It’s a learning experience that helps boys and girls appreciate the outdoors, live together as a group, get along with others and appreciate people with different interest and back grounds. Campers choose from one of six tracks to participate in during their week at camp. Campers also have recreation time to swim, create handicraft items, canoe, volleyball, archery, tubing and much more. Our evening programs are fun and filled with skits, talent shows dances special guest and vespers.

LOST Camp is designed for 7th and 8th graders. This camp promises fun and adventure and focuses on Louisiana Outdoor Science and Technology. The tracks will cover Rocketry, Wetlands, Outdoor skills, Forensic Science, and GPS/GPI. This camp’s long term goal is to increase awareness of career choices young adults can pursue in the fields of science and technology in a fast filled action packed week. LOST Camp will take place July 28-August 31, 2019.

4-H University is open to 4-Hers who are 13 to 18 years old. During 4-H U participants will be introduced to aspects of college life that college students experience on an everyday basis. Students will also get to see how college students live during the week by residing in campus dormitories. Students can either choose the competitive or non-competitive programs offered at 4-H U. In the competitive tracks students prepare, with the help of the 4-H agent and volunteers, to compete in one of over 40 contest. The contest range from individual to team events and include contest like Fishing Sports, The Next Food Star, and 4-H Has Talent. The non-competitive tracks students may attend are called Clover College which they receive seven hours of classroom instruction in one of seven programs. The highlight of the week is the awards program on Thursday night with 4-H’ers winning expense paid trips and other awards. Following the night time programs 4-Hers have the choice of going to the dance, viewing a movie or going to the cyber café. A 4-H University information meeting will be held May 9, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Iberville Extension Office.

For more information on any of the programs offered by the LSU AgCenter through the Iberville Extension Service contact the 4-H office at 225-687-5155.

Contributed by the LSU AgCenter