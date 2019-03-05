Celebrity Chef Shaun O'Neale to host several cooking demos during the show

The saying the ‘future is now,’ will be more than evident when visitors attend the 64th Annual New Orleans Homes & Garden Show, March 15-17 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Whether it be a drone security system for the home or an interactive robotic dog, some of the newest high-tech products on the market today will be on display during the 2019 home show, which is the largest consumer home and outdoor living show in the southeastern United States.

This year, advanced home technology and automation and the “wellness” of buildings will take center stage as far as new products and living in the 21st century. In addition, there’s plenty of new, creative ideas on renovating or decorating everything from the kitchen to the bath. And, we haven’t forgotten about the outdoors. There will be many ideas for creating or expanding outdoor living space.

In addition, the New Orleans Home & Garden Show is excited to announce Chef Shaun O’Neale, who won Season 7 of the reality show, “Master Chef,” will bring his culinary talents to the Big Easy. He, along with a number of local chefs, will hold cooking demonstrations throughout the show on the Outdoor Cooking Experience Stage.

Among the features in 2019:

---Life-changing, high-tech products: known as the expert of high-tech, Boyce Thompson has over the years, curated a line of products that he calls “life-changing.” This year, the home show will have an interactive exhibit where you can see everything from personal robots to smart refrigerator technology, a wireless turntable, home drone security system, and the ever popular and lovable Aibo, a robotic dog that interacts with its human companion.

---When it comes to home automation and the latest in high-tech home features, Dynamic Audio Video will have the latest technology on the market as they highlight home solutions like voice-controlled home automation, SONOS wireless music system, smart lighting control, and intelligent surveillance cameras. And it’s not just the inside of the home that is going high-tech, you can also see the latest in outdoor audio and video systems.

---Is your home well? Don’t know? This year, PEMBA will focus on WELL building standards, which looks to address the health woes of office buildings and homes. Using a shipping container structure, PEMBA will display various products that focus on environmental health, building design, human health, and behavioral factors and what you can do make your home healthier.

In addition, there’s plenty creative ideas on renovating or decorating everything from the kitchen to the bath, as well as family-friendly features, including:

---Steinhauer Productions will showcase artists and crafts-people who will bring their handmade creations together.

---The ever-popular Dumpster Diving local artisan Benjamin Bullins is back with another great hands-on project. Bullins will have his signature dumpster chalk full of recycled items and show visitors will be invited to join him in creating a huge 2D art project. Using a large art board, Bullins has silhouetted a sailboat scene and throughout the show, items from the dumpster will be used to fill in the scene. The completed piece will be donated later this year. In addition, he will also have a project area where show goers can pull items from the dumpster and create their own personal artwork.

---Looking to create a high-end backyard oasis? Well Scott Staimple will have some fantastic ideas and creations on display as he turns nearly 4,000 square feet of space into an outdoor sanctuary. Staimple will have items from both of his businesses, Plant & Palm Tropical Outlet and Tropical Pools and Palms, including custom-made outdoor firepits and the latest and most popular outdoor furniture. Landscaping ideas will also be display and he hauls into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, a variety of plants, bushes and palm trees.

---If you are seeking building or remodeling advice from local professionals, the popular “Ask the Builder” is back. Members of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBA), which has presented this show for over six decades, will man a booth so visitors can engage in one-on-one conversations with local builders. In addition, HBA member booths will be highlighted throughout the show – a large HBA sticker will be placed on the floor near a member booth so those walking around will be alerted that the booth is that of an HBA member.

---And, our four-legged friends are back at Bark Park, which is the place to go to see adoptable puppies and talk to animal experts. Dog agility and obedience training shows will also be featured.

SHOW DATES & TIMES: Friday, March 15, noon - 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 16, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Sunday, March 17, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

ADMISSION PRICE: Adults: $15; Military: $10 with I.D.; Children Under 12: Free

DISCOUNT TICKETS: Visit www.neworleanshomeshows.com and receive $5 off ticket price, courtesy of Shell Pipeline

The New Orleans Home & Garden Show; brought to you for 64 years by the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans. The New Orleans Home & Garden Show is the largest consumer home show in the southeastern United States. www.neworleanshomeshows.com

Contributed by the New Orleans Home & Garden Show