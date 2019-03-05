Citizens can look forward to seeing the PACE Center host cultural events, performing arts events, indoor concerts, exhibits, conferences, banquets and balls, and many other events that will enhance the quality of life for our community.

Recently, the voters of the City of Gonzales approved a new two percent hotel occupancy tax for the purpose of funding a new PACE Center (performing arts, conference and events). The tax is expected to generate over $500,000 annually.

Letters of support for a modern event and conference center were written by members of the local hotel association, Ascension Tourism, and Ascension Chamber of Commerce, and the project was unanimously supported by the Gonzales City Council.

This project was a specific goal of the City of Gonzales’ Strategic Economic Development Plan, which was developed with local citizens’ leadership and input through surveys and town hall meetings.

The PACE center will support tourism and economic development, while creating jobs by supporting local hotels, restaurants and small businesses. It will also add significantly to our quality of life in the City of Gonzales.

Contributed by the City of Gonzales