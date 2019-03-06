"Also, they learned about Louisiana culture and heritage. We figured the parade would be a good way for them to show what they've been learning in the classroom."

Parents of Head Start in Donaldsonville were able to receive community resources for free while also walking in a parade beforehand.

On Friday, March 1, Head Start hosted a Community Resource Fair at the Head Start site. The fair included resources within the community. A few vendors included CareSouth, APL, Louisiana Department of Health, and WIC Louisiana. Blood pressure checks and BMI screenings were also offered during the event for free.

"We're proud to bring agencies into the community for people who may not be able to receive resources due to transportation issues," Education/Disabilities Coordinator, Tonya Harden said. "We hope these resources help to enrich the lives of people in our community."

Before the Resource Fair, though, Head Start hosted a parade for the parents and children to participate in.

"The children were learning about special foods and special holidays in Louisiana," Harden said. "Also, they learned about Louisiana culture and heritage. We figured the parade would be a good way for them to show what they've been learning in the classroom."

In previous years, they've ridden bikes and wagons but decided that walking was an easier way to do the parade. The parade started at Head Start and went around the block. Lowery Middle School's band lead the parade with music and dancing.

Follow Darian on Twitter @dariangshark.